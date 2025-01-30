Sri Lanka's Port Delays Threaten Economic Stability

Customs clearance delays at Colombo's port have extended for months, prompting Sri Lanka's joint trade chambers to demand immediate solutions. The disruptions seriously threaten vital economic activities.

Manufacturing is facing material shortages, and exporters are missing shipping deadlines, raising fears of lost foreign confidence and competitiveness.

Ships are opting for nearby ports, potentially leading to a lasting decrease in container volumes and economic impact if unaddressed.

