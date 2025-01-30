Canon EMEA Appoints Shinichi ‘Sam’ Yoshida as New President & CEO

Canon EMEA (www.Canon-Europe.com), a global leader in imaging, print technologies, and services, has announced the appointment of Shinichi ‘Sam’ Yoshida as its new President & CEO for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Yoshida will officially assume his new role on March 1, 2025, succeeding Yuichi Ishizuka, who is retiring after an illustrious 44-year career with Canon, including seven years as President & CEO of Canon EMEA.

A Proven Leader with Global Experience

Before his appointment, Yoshida was based in the United States, serving as Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Marketing Strategy Unit, as well as Chairman & CEO of Canon Solutions America, Inc. and Canon Financial Services, Inc.. His expertise spans manufacturing, innovation, and recycling, and he played a pivotal role in establishing Canon Virginia, Inc., the company’s major manufacturing hub in the Americas.

Taking over a 120-country regional sales operation with 12,300 employees, Yoshida is set to drive innovation, expand Canon’s core businesses, and accelerate growth in emerging markets. Canon EMEA contributes approximately 25% of Canon’s global revenues annually, making it a critical part of the company’s global strategy.

Expanding into New Business Areas

Under his leadership, Canon EMEA aims to strengthen its dominance in imaging and print technologies, while also expanding into new B2B imaging, industrial and commercial printing, and information management solutions.

"Canon is the market leader in imaging and print technologies with millions of customers throughout EMEA. This diverse and exciting region is full of opportunity, and I am honoured to be leading the business through the next phase of innovation and growth," Yoshida stated.

A Legacy of Excellence – Yuichi Ishizuka’s Impact

Yuichi Ishizuka, the outgoing President & CEO of Canon EMEA, has had an exceptional 44-year tenure at Canon, holding key positions in Japan, the USA, and Canada. One of his most significant achievements was the pioneering launch of the Cinema EOS range in the US, which transformed the film and video production industry. His leadership has been instrumental in driving Canon’s global success and setting the stage for future innovation.

Canon’s Future Under Yoshida

With Yoshida at the helm, Canon EMEA is expected to continue its legacy of innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the global imaging and printing industry. His appointment signals a new era of growth, reinforcing Canon’s commitment to excellence, digital transformation, and expanding its footprint in emerging technology sectors.