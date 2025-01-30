U.S. Engages Russia Over Air Collision Fatalities

President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that Washington has reached out to Moscow concerning the fatalities resulting from an air collision in Washington, involving a passenger jet and a helicopter.

In a news conference, Trump affirmed, "We've already been in contact with Russia." When questioned about the possibility of facilitating the return of the remains of Russian nationals, he confirmed, "The answer is yes, we will facilitate."

He further noted the presence of passengers from other nationalities on the passenger jet.

