Tragic Collision: Inadequate Staffing Highlighted in FAA Report
The Federal Aviation Administration's report reveals staffing issues at an air traffic control tower during a midair collision near Washington. The crash, involving an Army helicopter and American Airlines flight, killed 67 people, marking the worst aviation disaster in a generation. Officials are investigating military pilot actions.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a report indicating that staffing levels in the air traffic control tower were 'not normal' at the time of a deadly midair collision near Washington. The Associated Press obtained the report on Thursday.
The tragic incident involved an Army helicopter colliding with an American Airlines flight from Kansas, resulting in the deaths of all 67 individuals on board both aircraft. Officials are currently examining the military pilot's actions in what has been described as the country's worst aviation disaster in decades.
Rescue teams have recovered at least 28 bodies from the frigid waters of the Potomac River. The helicopter appeared to veer into the path of the jet during its landing approach at Ronald Reagan National Airport late Wednesday. The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, while three soldiers were on the helicopter.
