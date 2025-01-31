Air Tragedy: The Potomac Collision

In a tragic midair collision on Wednesday, more than 60 lives were lost as an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided, plunging into the icy Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy expressed concerns, pledging significant reforms to prevent such mishaps. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair, Jennifer Homendy, assured a detailed investigation to determine the crash's cause. Early indications prevent ruling out human or mechanical errors, according to lead investigator Brice Banning.

The investigation will explore multiple angles, including aircraft mechanics, air traffic control procedures, and human performance. Various stakeholders, including the FAA, MHI RJ Aviation, and American Airlines, will collaborate under international investigative standards to analyze causes and recommend safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)