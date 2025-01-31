Tragedy in the Skies: Aviation Disaster Strikes Potomac

A tragic aviation disaster unfolded near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in more than 60 fatalities as both aircraft crashed into the icy Potomac River. In response, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy committed to stringent reforms aimed at preventing similar incidents.

The investigation into the accident's cause is being spearheaded by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), with Chair Jennifer Homendy ensuring a comprehensive probe into the events leading to the crash. Although no specific causes have been identified, the inquiry will cover mechanical and human factors.

Investigators are yet to recover the black boxes from the wreckage, which could provide crucial insights. Various teams will address different investigation aspects, including aircraft mechanics and air traffic control operations, in hopes of providing recommendations to mitigate future aviation accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)