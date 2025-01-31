India's Capital Infusion: A Decade of High Spends, Limited Returns

A new report by Systematix Institutional Equities reveals that the Indian government has expended over Rs 54 lakh crore on capital projects over the last decade. The recent budget for FY25 alone accounts for Rs 11.11 lakh crore, yet issues like stagnant private investment and rising unemployment continue to plague India's economic narrative.

The pandemic era saw an allocation of Rs 38 lakh crore for capital spending, yet these investments have struggled to stimulate private sector participation. The expenditure for FY25 is projected to constitute 23% of total government spending, levels unseen since FY04, a period marked by robust private investment—a stark contrast to today's sluggish economic response.

The report further elaborates on persistent concerns about the absence of a significant multiplier effect, noting that while government spending should theoretically ignite private sector investment and broader economic growth, it has failed to do so. As the upcoming Union Budget looms, there are increasing calls for elevated infrastructure spending to bridge this gap.

Businesses are also raising alarms over shrinking middle-income segments, pointing to a structural slowdown in long-term growth. Over the past decade, the government's responses have been strategic--initially focusing on improving business environments and later on massive infrastructure initiatives post-pandemic.

Yet, these strategies have not yielded anticipated growth, and instead, have exacerbated fiscal constraints despite gains in fiscal discipline. As the government contemplates new fiscal policies, balancing economic stimulation with fiscal prudence remains imperative, especially as private sector responses remain lukewarm.

Policymakers now face the challenge of optimizing government investments to drive private sector engagement and sustain economic growth, crucial factors as discussions around the Union Budget heat up. (ANI)

