Left Menu

Revving Up Savings: Yamaha Slashes Prices on Premium Models

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd announced a price reduction of up to Rs 1.10 lakh on its R3 and MT-03 flagship models, effective February 1, 2025, to appeal to the growing demand for premium motorcycles, aiming to enhance accessibility and expand their customer base in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:24 IST
Revving Up Savings: Yamaha Slashes Prices on Premium Models
  • Country:
  • India

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd announced a significant price cut on its leading models, R3 and MT-03, by up to Rs 1.10 lakh. This change will take effect from February 1, 2025, as per the company's statement released Friday.

The ex-showroom price for the Yamaha R3 is set at Rs 3,59,900 and the MT-03 at Rs 3,49,900 in Delhi. This decision reflects the company's strategy to tap into the rising demand for premium motorcycles in India.

By reducing prices, Yamaha aims to make its high-end motorcycles more accessible, while also reinforcing its market position. The move is expected to broaden Yamaha's appeal among motorcycling enthusiasts, ensuring performance, design, and innovation remain key attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025