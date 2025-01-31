Revving Up Savings: Yamaha Slashes Prices on Premium Models
India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd announced a price reduction of up to Rs 1.10 lakh on its R3 and MT-03 flagship models, effective February 1, 2025, to appeal to the growing demand for premium motorcycles, aiming to enhance accessibility and expand their customer base in India.
India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd announced a significant price cut on its leading models, R3 and MT-03, by up to Rs 1.10 lakh. This change will take effect from February 1, 2025, as per the company's statement released Friday.
The ex-showroom price for the Yamaha R3 is set at Rs 3,59,900 and the MT-03 at Rs 3,49,900 in Delhi. This decision reflects the company's strategy to tap into the rising demand for premium motorcycles in India.
By reducing prices, Yamaha aims to make its high-end motorcycles more accessible, while also reinforcing its market position. The move is expected to broaden Yamaha's appeal among motorcycling enthusiasts, ensuring performance, design, and innovation remain key attractions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
