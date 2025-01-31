Nestle India's Profitable Growth: Q4 2024 Update
Nestle India Ltd reported a 4.94% increase in net profit to Rs 688.01 crore in Q4 2024. Revenue rose by 3.89% to Rs 4,762.13 crore. Domestic sales increased by 3.23%, while exports surged 21.15% in the same quarter. Shares climbed by 6.46% on BSE.
- Country:
- India
Nestle India Ltd announced a 4.94% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 688.01 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. This marks an improvement from the Rs 655.61 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago, as per their regulatory filing.
The FMCG giant recorded a 3.89% increase in revenue from product sales, amounting to Rs 4,762.13 crore during this reporting period. Comparatively, the revenue stood at Rs 4,583.63 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.
Significant growth was seen in the company's exports, which soared by 21.15% to Rs 196.08 crore. Additionally, shares of Nestle India were trading at a higher value, with a 6.46% increase on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nestle India
- fmcg
- net profit
- revenue growth
- domestic sales
- exports
- Q4 2024
- Nescafe
- Maggi
- Kit Kat
ALSO READ
China Tightens Grip on Strategic Exports
Indian Apparel Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges
India's Strategic Trade Control Boosts High-Tech Exports
China's Pork Production Declines in Q4 2024
India's auto industry witnessed 12 pc annual growth last year, exports too rose: PM Modi at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.