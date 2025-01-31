Left Menu

Nestle India's Profitable Growth: Q4 2024 Update

Nestle India Ltd reported a 4.94% increase in net profit to Rs 688.01 crore in Q4 2024. Revenue rose by 3.89% to Rs 4,762.13 crore. Domestic sales increased by 3.23%, while exports surged 21.15% in the same quarter. Shares climbed by 6.46% on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:41 IST
Nestle India Ltd announced a 4.94% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 688.01 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. This marks an improvement from the Rs 655.61 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago, as per their regulatory filing.

The FMCG giant recorded a 3.89% increase in revenue from product sales, amounting to Rs 4,762.13 crore during this reporting period. Comparatively, the revenue stood at Rs 4,583.63 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Significant growth was seen in the company's exports, which soared by 21.15% to Rs 196.08 crore. Additionally, shares of Nestle India were trading at a higher value, with a 6.46% increase on the BSE.

