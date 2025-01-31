Nestle India's Profitable Growth: Q4 2024 Update

Nestle India Ltd announced a 4.94% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 688.01 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. This marks an improvement from the Rs 655.61 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago, as per their regulatory filing.

The FMCG giant recorded a 3.89% increase in revenue from product sales, amounting to Rs 4,762.13 crore during this reporting period. Comparatively, the revenue stood at Rs 4,583.63 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Significant growth was seen in the company's exports, which soared by 21.15% to Rs 196.08 crore. Additionally, shares of Nestle India were trading at a higher value, with a 6.46% increase on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)