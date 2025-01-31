Left Menu

Empowering India's Economic Future through Inclusivity and Innovation

Sudha Reddy highlights the importance of the Union Budget 2024-25 in boosting India's economy through infrastructure, women empowerment, and technology. The budget should focus on low-interest credit for women entrepreneurs, invest in large-scale projects, and support digitalization and sustainability to nurture a resilient economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:51 IST
Sudha Reddy
  Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2024-25 presents a vital opportunity for India to enhance its economic landscape, according to Sudha Reddy, Entrepreneur and Director of MEIL. With the nation on its path to becoming a $5 trillion economy, the budget holds the key to fostering growth and inclusivity, particularly for women in leadership roles.

India's rise in women-led enterprises is noteworthy, but challenges remain in accessing capital and policy support. Incentives like low-interest credit and government procurement from women-owned businesses can drive participation and innovation. MEIL is committed to fortifying infrastructure across energy and transport sectors, calling for budgetary focus on large-scale projects and public-private partnerships.

Technological advancement and sustainability are crucial for manufacturing excellence. With proper incentives for digitalization and clean energy adoption, India can boost competitiveness and align with net-zero goals. Education and workforce development are equally crucial, with emphasis on technical training and industry collaboration to bridge skill gaps, preparing the workforce for future demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

