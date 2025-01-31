Left Menu

Economic Survey Paves Way for 2025 Union Budget Amid Controversy

The Economic Survey 2025, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, outlines India's economic health, setting the stage for the Union Budget. Minister BL Verma praised Sitharaman, while defending the Maha Kumbh event amid stampede concerns. Parliament braces for budget discussions amid opposition scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:58 IST
Economic Survey Paves Way for 2025 Union Budget Amid Controversy
MoS BL Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2025 was unveiled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, presenting a comprehensive analysis of India's economic landscape as the nation gears up for the forthcoming Union Budget. Minister of State BL Verma lauded Sitharaman's leadership, expressing confidence in her vision ahead of her eighth budget presentation.

Critical insights into the country's economic growth forecast, fiscal stability, and sectoral achievements were highlighted in the survey, steering public and political expectations for imminent policy directions. As Sitharaman prepares to chart the economic course for 2025-26, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the proposed social welfare measures aimed at inclusive growth.

Meanwhile, amid preparations for the budget debate, opposition parties are poised to challenge the government on the recent Maha Kumbh stampede incident. Verma defended the logistical arrangements of this globally recognized event, suggesting that politicizing the tragedy would be regrettable. As tension looms, focus remains on the Survey's findings and the ensuing fiscal strategies for India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025