Economic Survey Paves Way for 2025 Union Budget Amid Controversy

The Economic Survey 2025 was unveiled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, presenting a comprehensive analysis of India's economic landscape as the nation gears up for the forthcoming Union Budget. Minister of State BL Verma lauded Sitharaman's leadership, expressing confidence in her vision ahead of her eighth budget presentation.

Critical insights into the country's economic growth forecast, fiscal stability, and sectoral achievements were highlighted in the survey, steering public and political expectations for imminent policy directions. As Sitharaman prepares to chart the economic course for 2025-26, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the proposed social welfare measures aimed at inclusive growth.

Meanwhile, amid preparations for the budget debate, opposition parties are poised to challenge the government on the recent Maha Kumbh stampede incident. Verma defended the logistical arrangements of this globally recognized event, suggesting that politicizing the tragedy would be regrettable. As tension looms, focus remains on the Survey's findings and the ensuing fiscal strategies for India's development.

