India's Rail Milestone: Kashmir to Kanyakumari Connection

The Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail project completes, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari. President Droupadi Murmu announced the achievement, highlighting the construction of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, and the first rail cable bridge, Anji Bridge. Seventeen new Vande Bharat trains have also been added nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark achievement for India's railway infrastructure, the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail project has been successfully completed. The completion of this project connects the northernmost region of Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, symbolizing a significant step in India's transport evolution.

President Droupadi Murmu, addressing a joint session of Parliament, praised the efforts of the Railway Ministry. She elaborated on the project's highlights, including the construction of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, and the completion of India's first rail cable bridge, the Anji Bridge.

The President also shared that the introduciton of 71 Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains enhance nationwide connectivity, with 17 new Vande Bharat trains operational in recent months. This development underlines India's commitment to advancing its rail network and improving national connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

