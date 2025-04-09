Chenab Bridge: Connecting Dreams and Development in Jammu & Kashmir

The iconic Chenab Rail Bridge, regarded as a symbol of connectivity and development, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19. The bridge aims to usher in a new era of economic progress for the Jammu and Kashmir region, according to the Railway Ministry.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat train, marking the completion of the significant 272-kilometre Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. Built amid the complex Himalayan terrain, the Chenab Bridge is heralded as an engineering marvel and a testament to India's commitment to connecting remote areas.

The bridge stretches 1,315 metres across the Chenab River near Salal Dam and surpasses the height of the Eiffel Tower. It features advanced construction techniques, like a unique cable crane system, and represents a pivotal part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, which will link the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India through a reliable, all-weather rail route.

