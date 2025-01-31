Hind Rectifiers Sees Multi-Fold Profit Surge

Hind Rectifiers reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 10 crore. This remarkable growth was driven by higher revenues, as indicated in their latest financial report.

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of merely Rs 1.51 crore during the same period last year, showcasing a significant financial upturn.

Total income rose impressively to Rs 169.44 crore, up from Rs 136.71 crore in the previous year, further highlighting the company's robust performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)