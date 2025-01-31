Left Menu

Hind Rectifiers Sees Multi-Fold Profit Surge

Hind Rectifiers reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 10 crore for the December quarter, boosted by increased revenues. This is a substantial rise from the Rs 1.51 crore net profit in the corresponding period last year, with total income also rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:37 IST
Hind Rectifiers Sees Multi-Fold Profit Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Hind Rectifiers reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 10 crore. This remarkable growth was driven by higher revenues, as indicated in their latest financial report.

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of merely Rs 1.51 crore during the same period last year, showcasing a significant financial upturn.

Total income rose impressively to Rs 169.44 crore, up from Rs 136.71 crore in the previous year, further highlighting the company's robust performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025