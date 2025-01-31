Left Menu

Marico Shines with Strong Revenue Growth Amid Inflationary Pressures

Marico Ltd reported a 5.18% increase in net profit for the December 2024 quarter, driven by robust domestic and international performance. Despite inflationary pressures affecting margins, the company's revenue grew significantly, aided by volume growth and strategic price hikes across its core portfolios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:27 IST
Marico Shines with Strong Revenue Growth Amid Inflationary Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marico Ltd, a prominent player in the FMCG sector, recorded a notable 5.18% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 406 crore for the December 2024 quarter. This growth comes as a result of improved domestic volumes and strong international business performance.

Compared to last year's Rs 386 crore net profit for the same period, Marico's consolidated revenue soared by 15.35%, amounting to Rs 2,794 crore. The company attributed this growth to a 6% volume increase in its India operations and a 16% constant currency growth in its overseas markets.

However, rising costs in copra and vegetable oil led to a contraction in gross margins, only partially offset by strategic pricing in key portfolios. Despite these challenges, Marico's expenditure on advertising and promotions rose by 19% YoY, with EBITDA reaching a 4% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025