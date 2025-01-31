Marico Shines with Strong Revenue Growth Amid Inflationary Pressures

Marico Ltd, a prominent player in the FMCG sector, recorded a notable 5.18% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 406 crore for the December 2024 quarter. This growth comes as a result of improved domestic volumes and strong international business performance.

Compared to last year's Rs 386 crore net profit for the same period, Marico's consolidated revenue soared by 15.35%, amounting to Rs 2,794 crore. The company attributed this growth to a 6% volume increase in its India operations and a 16% constant currency growth in its overseas markets.

However, rising costs in copra and vegetable oil led to a contraction in gross margins, only partially offset by strategic pricing in key portfolios. Despite these challenges, Marico's expenditure on advertising and promotions rose by 19% YoY, with EBITDA reaching a 4% increase.

