Challenges in India's Textile Sector: A Path to Global Competitiveness

The Economic Survey 2024-25 has highlighted substantial challenges confronting India's textile sector, despite its complete value chain. The industry has seen limited foreign direct investment, stalling technological advancement and causing a dependency on imported textile machinery.

The survey noted that the prevalence of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) restricts the textile sector's ability to scale efficiently. This fragmentation contributes to higher logistical costs.

A significant reliance on cotton limits competitiveness in international markets compared to the global trend toward manmade fibers. The report underscores the importance of focusing on these fibers alongside cotton to bolster India's position as a textile powerhouse.

