Left Menu

Challenges in India's Textile Sector: A Path to Global Competitiveness

India's textiles sector faces significant hurdles such as reliance on cotton, limited FDI, and a dominant MSME presence hampering scale and efficiency. The Economic Survey highlights the need for technological advancements, focus on manmade fibers, and skill development to improve global competitiveness and diversify export markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:42 IST
Challenges in India's Textile Sector: A Path to Global Competitiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2024-25 has highlighted substantial challenges confronting India's textile sector, despite its complete value chain. The industry has seen limited foreign direct investment, stalling technological advancement and causing a dependency on imported textile machinery.

The survey noted that the prevalence of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) restricts the textile sector's ability to scale efficiently. This fragmentation contributes to higher logistical costs.

A significant reliance on cotton limits competitiveness in international markets compared to the global trend toward manmade fibers. The report underscores the importance of focusing on these fibers alongside cotton to bolster India's position as a textile powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025