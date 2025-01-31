Left Menu

Electrocution Incident Sparks Concerns Over Railway Safety

In Thane, Maharashtra, two railway workers were severely injured by electrocution due to negligence during cable installation. The incident involved a lack of supervision and safety protocols. A case has been filed under relevant sections against the workers and officials involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:10 IST
Electrocution Incident Sparks Concerns Over Railway Safety
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Two workers suffered severe burns from electrocution at a railway station in Thane, Maharashtra, highlighting safety concerns within the railway sector. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred due to negligence during cable installation work at Diva railway station on January 28.

Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane identified the workers as technician Anand Sanjay Gondadki and assistant Vishwajit Omprakash Mishra. Gondadki, 26, sustained 80 percent burns, while 27-year-old Mishra suffered 40 percent burns. Both are currently undergoing medical treatment for their injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed inadequate supervision and safety oversight, as the workers handled electrical cables unsupervised. The GRP has registered a case under sections 125 and 289 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, holding the injured workers, their supervisory staff, and officials of the contracting company accountable for the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025