Electrocution Incident Sparks Concerns Over Railway Safety

Two workers suffered severe burns from electrocution at a railway station in Thane, Maharashtra, highlighting safety concerns within the railway sector. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred due to negligence during cable installation work at Diva railway station on January 28.

Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane identified the workers as technician Anand Sanjay Gondadki and assistant Vishwajit Omprakash Mishra. Gondadki, 26, sustained 80 percent burns, while 27-year-old Mishra suffered 40 percent burns. Both are currently undergoing medical treatment for their injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed inadequate supervision and safety oversight, as the workers handled electrical cables unsupervised. The GRP has registered a case under sections 125 and 289 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, holding the injured workers, their supervisory staff, and officials of the contracting company accountable for the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)