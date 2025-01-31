Left Menu

Sensex Surges on Pro-Growth Budget Hopes and Strong Q3 Results

The Sensex jumped 741 points and the Nifty surpassed 23,500, driven by strong quarterly results from Larsen & Toubro and anticipations of a pro-growth Union Budget. This surge comes as GDP growth is projected between 6.3-6.8% by 2025-26, with the market eyeing tax reductions to spur consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The benchmark Sensex surged 741 points, while the Nifty capped the day above 23,500, fueled by robust quarterly financials from Larsen & Toubro and enthusiastic predictions of a pro-growth Union Budget. The BSE Sensex closed 740.76 points higher at 77,500.57 after peaking at 77,605.96 during trading hours.

Strong fundamentals, stable consumption, and fiscal consolidation are expected to drive India's GDP growth to 6.3-6.8% by 2025-26, according to the Economic Survey. Market players anticipate tax cuts and job creation measures in the upcoming budget to sustain consumption momentum amid global cues and sterling corporate earnings.

The Economic Survey highlights India's commendable market performance globally, with the BSE market capitalization to GDP ratio escalating to 136% by December 2024. As investors await fiscal changes in the Union Budget, stakeholders urge avoidance of new taxes on investors and seek consumer tax rebates to invigorate spending cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

