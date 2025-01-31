India's Economic Growth: Challenges Ahead to Achieve 'Viksit Bharat'
India's economic growth is projected at 6.3-6.8% in the upcoming fiscal year, below the desired 8% to become a developed nation by 2047. The government suggests deregulation and reforms in land and labor to boost growth. Geopolitical challenges and inflation risks persist, needing strategic navigation.
India's economic outlook, as revealed in the pre-Budget Economic Survey, indicates a moderation in growth rates, with projections ranging from 6.3% to 6.8% for the coming fiscal year. This is significantly below the near 8% annual rate necessary to classify India as a developed nation by 2047.
The survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for systemic deregulation and reforms in sectors like land and labor to enhance internal growth mechanisms. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran identified rural demand and macroeconomic stability as bright spots, though geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties pose headwinds.
Despite challenges, the Indian financial system shows resilience, with improved banking profitability and a robust capital market. Experts underscore the importance of sustaining momentum through structural reforms, boosting competitiveness, and navigating global trade shifts amidst rising protectionism.
