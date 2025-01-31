Tripura's Quest for Financial Boost: A Call for Increased Funding from the 16th Finance Commission
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged the 16th Finance Commission to increase the state's funding after devastating floods caused a loss of Rs 15,000 crore. Saha discussed infrastructure growth, fiscal discipline, and the need for increased awards for dense forest coverage to achieve 'Developed Tripura' by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha made an impassioned plea to the 16th Finance Commission on Friday, urging for an increased allocation of funds to the northeastern state. The appeal comes in the wake of severe floods that have led to a financial setback of Rs 15,000 crore.
During discussions with the Commission, Saha highlighted the state's exemplary fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, and the challenges faced due to the 14th Finance Commission's decisions. The Chief Minister stressed the significance of the dense forests that cover 73 percent of the state, advocating for an increase in the special award for carbon absorption from 10 to 20 percent.
The Finance Commission, acting as an advisory body, is currently considering these requests as part of its broader engagement with the state's stakeholders, including political parties. The Commission's Chairman, Arvind Pangariya, is conducting a three-day review to gather insights directly from those impacted by financial decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
