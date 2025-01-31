Left Menu

Tripura's Quest for Financial Boost: A Call for Increased Funding from the 16th Finance Commission

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged the 16th Finance Commission to increase the state's funding after devastating floods caused a loss of Rs 15,000 crore. Saha discussed infrastructure growth, fiscal discipline, and the need for increased awards for dense forest coverage to achieve 'Developed Tripura' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:29 IST
Tripura's Quest for Financial Boost: A Call for Increased Funding from the 16th Finance Commission
Manik Saha Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha made an impassioned plea to the 16th Finance Commission on Friday, urging for an increased allocation of funds to the northeastern state. The appeal comes in the wake of severe floods that have led to a financial setback of Rs 15,000 crore.

During discussions with the Commission, Saha highlighted the state's exemplary fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, and the challenges faced due to the 14th Finance Commission's decisions. The Chief Minister stressed the significance of the dense forests that cover 73 percent of the state, advocating for an increase in the special award for carbon absorption from 10 to 20 percent.

The Finance Commission, acting as an advisory body, is currently considering these requests as part of its broader engagement with the state's stakeholders, including political parties. The Commission's Chairman, Arvind Pangariya, is conducting a three-day review to gather insights directly from those impacted by financial decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025