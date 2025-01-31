AI-Era Labor: Navigating Uncertainty in India's Economic Landscape

The Economic Survey released on Friday sheds light on the growing anxiety regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential disruption of labor markets. It warns that if companies fail to manage AI integration sensitively and over a longer horizon, calls for policy intervention and fiscal resources may become unavoidable.

The survey cites an IMF paper suggesting governments could impose taxes on corporate profits achieved through labor replacement by AI. A labor-rich country like India cannot afford prolonged labor displacement without risking its growth potential, the document asserts.

To align AI use with societal values and cushion workers from negative economic impacts, the survey recommends regulatory changes and educational reforms. It advocates for institutions to support workers in adapting to AI-induced shifts, portraying AI as both a challenge and an opportunity for India's unique economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)