Kerala Voices Concern: Kochi-London Flights Suspended
K V Thomas, Kerala government's special representative, expressed concern over Air India's decision to suspend direct flights between Kochi and London from March 28. The suspension affects connectivity for the Indian diaspora in the UK, increasing travel time and costs.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's special representative, K V Thomas, raised alarms on Friday regarding Air India's decision to terminate direct flights between Kochi and London. The move is set to burden passengers with longer travel times and elevated costs, sparking concerns across the region.
Effective from March 28, the airline's suspension of the Kochi-London route will sever a critical travel link for the Indian diaspora, particularly impacting those with roots in Kerala. In a letter to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, Thomas urged for a reevaluation of the decision to avoid inconveniencing passengers.
As a respected former Union minister and current state government liaison in New Delhi, Thomas appealed to Air India for a reversal of the suspension. The airline, however, has yet to release a statement regarding their plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
