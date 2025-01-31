Left Menu

Kerala Voices Concern: Kochi-London Flights Suspended

K V Thomas, Kerala government's special representative, expressed concern over Air India's decision to suspend direct flights between Kochi and London from March 28. The suspension affects connectivity for the Indian diaspora in the UK, increasing travel time and costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:08 IST
Kerala Voices Concern: Kochi-London Flights Suspended
flights
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's special representative, K V Thomas, raised alarms on Friday regarding Air India's decision to terminate direct flights between Kochi and London. The move is set to burden passengers with longer travel times and elevated costs, sparking concerns across the region.

Effective from March 28, the airline's suspension of the Kochi-London route will sever a critical travel link for the Indian diaspora, particularly impacting those with roots in Kerala. In a letter to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, Thomas urged for a reevaluation of the decision to avoid inconveniencing passengers.

As a respected former Union minister and current state government liaison in New Delhi, Thomas appealed to Air India for a reversal of the suspension. The airline, however, has yet to release a statement regarding their plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025