BJP's Southern Ambitions: A Decade to Power in Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asserts the BJP will establish governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu within a decade. Speaking at the 'Atal Smruti' event, Sawant praised late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contributions, emphasizing his role in India's nuclear tests and the mobile phone revolution.
Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, has declared his confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's potential to establish a political foothold in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu within the next decade.
During the 'Atal Smruti' event, marking the BJP's foundation day celebrations, Sawant highlighted the enduring influence of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the party's growth and India's global standing.
Sawant reflected on Vajpayee's legacy, underscoring his pivotal role in conducting nuclear tests and pioneering the mobile phone revolution in India, which he believes set the stage for the BJP's future successes.
