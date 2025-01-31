FTSE 100 Soars to Record High Amid Market Calm
The FTSE 100 reached a new record high, bolstered by reduced tariff threats from President Trump. The index gained 6.2% in January, driven by surges in British engineering stocks and the aerospace sector. Analysts now anticipate key economic data ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision.
The FTSE 100 achieved a new record high as Britain's leading index climbed to 8,692.84, reflecting a 6.2% increase for January. This surge, the highest in over two years, comes as global markets react to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision not to impose strict tariffs immediately.
Strong performances in the British engineering and aerospace sectors contributed notably to the gains. Shares of Smiths Group soared 12% following news of a strategic business spin-off urged by activist investors. However, precious metal miners saw a slight dip after a recent rally.
Meanwhile, domestic mid-cap stocks also edged higher, and the housing market showed signs of slowing with minimal price growth. Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming Bank of England interest rate decision as economic indicators suggest further pressure on mortgage rates into 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE 100
- record high
- markets
- Bank of England
- rates
- Smiths Group
- aerospace
- tariffs
- Trump
- economy
ALSO READ
Naidu's Call for a Baby Boom: A Strategy to Counter Low Birthrates
CCI Exonerates Honda Motorcycle from Abuse Allegations
India Gears Up for 2036 Olympics: Dr Mandaviya Urges Corporates to Strengthen Sports Ecosystem Through PPPs
Cyprus Celebrates U.S. Military Sales Approval Amidst Tensions
VP Dhankhar Inaugurates ‘Sumeru Parvata’ in Dharwad, Emphasizes Spiritual Power and Ethical Conduct