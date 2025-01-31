High-Altitude Blunder: Army Black Hawk's Fatal Collision

A collision involving a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and a regional passenger jet in Washington, D.C., has sparked significant attention due to details released by President Donald Trump. The Black Hawk was reportedly flying above the permissible altitude limit when the incident occurred.

Military helicopters regularly follow a route over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, with a regulated altitude cap of 200 feet. Authorities are investigating how the helicopter exceeded this limit, as stated in Trump's post on Truth Social.

The crash, currently under federal investigation, highlights concerns over pilot oversight despite the crew's extensive flying experience, accumulated over hundreds of hours, as affirmed by both U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)