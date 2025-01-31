Euro Bond Yields: A Steep Drop on Weak Economic Signals

In a sharp response to weak economic data, the euro area short-dated government bond yields are set to witness their largest weekly drop in months. This downturn has traders predicting future rate cuts from the European Central Bank, as financial markets react to the lack of progress during Thursday's ECB policy meeting.

Germany's two-year bond yield, particularly sensitive to ECB rate predictions, decreased by 8 basis points to 2.13% as of Friday, marking a potential 16 basis points drop for the week—the biggest since late September. Economists suggest that the ECB seeks to bolster the sluggish eurozone economy, amidst signs such as increased unemployment and soft retail sales in Germany.

With Germany's core inflation easing and France's consumer prices slightly underperforming expectations, recession fears loom especially when considering the contraction in Germany's economy. Despite a general fall in bond yields, inflation expectations among eurozone consumers rose, reflecting uncertainty about the economic trajectory ahead.

