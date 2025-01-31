The European Union has resumed its civilian mission at the Rafah border crossing, a critical gateway between Gaza and Egypt, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The mission aims to aid the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by supporting Palestinian border staff.

The Rafah crossing will first allow transit for injured civilians and fighters, marking the first such movement since May. As part of a broader humanitarian effort, the crossing will permit approximately 200 individuals, including 50 militants, 50 wounded civilians, and students seeking exit for humanitarian reasons.

European countries like Spain, Italy, and France are contributing personnel, with plans for potential German involvement. The EU's facial mission, initially operational in 2005, was halted in 2007 but now returns to help maintain crucial border operations.

