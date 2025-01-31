Left Menu

EU Mission Resumes at Rafah: A New Chapter in Gaza-Egypt Relations

The European Union has reinitiated its civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This development follows agreement among EU member states to support a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Initially, the crossing will allow the passage of injured individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:55 IST
The European Union has resumed its civilian mission at the Rafah border crossing, a critical gateway between Gaza and Egypt, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The mission aims to aid the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by supporting Palestinian border staff.

The Rafah crossing will first allow transit for injured civilians and fighters, marking the first such movement since May. As part of a broader humanitarian effort, the crossing will permit approximately 200 individuals, including 50 militants, 50 wounded civilians, and students seeking exit for humanitarian reasons.

European countries like Spain, Italy, and France are contributing personnel, with plans for potential German involvement. The EU's facial mission, initially operational in 2005, was halted in 2007 but now returns to help maintain crucial border operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

