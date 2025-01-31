Left Menu

India's Path to Development: A Vision for 2047

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran emphasizes India's preparedness to leverage global conditions to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The Economic Survey suggests an 8% growth rate is needed over two decades. Challenges include global influences, FDI competition, and energy transition efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:14 IST
India's Path to Development: A Vision for 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India must gear up to capitalize on favorable global conditions if it aims to transition into a developed nation by 2047, according to Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. Speaking post-Economic Survey 2024-25, Nageswaran stressed India's status as the 'fastest growing large economy', despite a global slowdown impacting growth.

The Survey indicates India requires an 8% growth rate over 20 years to achieve development status by 2047. Current forecasts, however, anticipate a dip to 6.4% by 2024-25. Nageswaran attributed sluggish progress to global factors but highlighted potential growth spurts driven by agricultural contributions and global export recoveries.

Nageswaran urged India Inc. to prioritize employee compensation to stimulate consumption, aiming for a socially responsible private sector. He recognized India's competition with industrialized nations for FDI and emphasized public transport's role in energy transition. The IMF projects robust nominal growth, marking India as a future USD 5 trillion economy by FY28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025