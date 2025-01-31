BMRCL Achieves Major Milestone with Composite Girder Installation

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has marked a significant achievement by erecting a composite steel girder over a 65-meter railway track between ISRO and Doddanekkundi metro stations.

The project required careful planning and approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, underscoring its complexity and significance.

Executing the plan involved using a 700 MT crane, which ingeniously divided the span to meet operational constraints, making the successful completion noteworthy for the infrastructure project.

