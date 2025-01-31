Left Menu

BMRCL Achieves Major Milestone with Composite Girder Installation

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has successfully completed the erection of a composite steel girder over a 65-meter railway track near Rainbow hospital. The operation involved using a 700 MT crane in a challenging setting, with approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety.

Updated: 31-01-2025 21:22 IST
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has marked a significant achievement by erecting a composite steel girder over a 65-meter railway track between ISRO and Doddanekkundi metro stations.

The project required careful planning and approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, underscoring its complexity and significance.

Executing the plan involved using a 700 MT crane, which ingeniously divided the span to meet operational constraints, making the successful completion noteworthy for the infrastructure project.

