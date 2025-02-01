Revamped UDAN Scheme: Connecting 120 New Destinations

The government has unveiled a revamped UDAN scheme in a bid to boost regional connectivity by linking 120 new destinations, set to ferry 4 crore passengers over the next decade.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, revealed plans for greenfield airports in Bihar.

The existing UDAN initiative has already connected 88 airports and made 619 routes operational, substantially benefiting 1.5 crore middle-class travelers. The upgraded scheme will further aid helipad and smaller airport developments, specifically targeting hilly and northeastern districts.

