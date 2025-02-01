Left Menu

Revamped UDAN Scheme: Connecting 120 New Destinations

The government announced an updated UDAN scheme to enhance regional connectivity with 120 new destinations, aiming to transport 4 crore passengers in 10 years. The initiative includes developing greenfield airports in Bihar and expanding other airports to meet rising air traffic demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:03 IST
The government has unveiled a revamped UDAN scheme in a bid to boost regional connectivity by linking 120 new destinations, set to ferry 4 crore passengers over the next decade.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, revealed plans for greenfield airports in Bihar.

The existing UDAN initiative has already connected 88 airports and made 619 routes operational, substantially benefiting 1.5 crore middle-class travelers. The upgraded scheme will further aid helipad and smaller airport developments, specifically targeting hilly and northeastern districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

