Revamped UDAN Scheme: Connecting 120 New Destinations
The government announced an updated UDAN scheme to enhance regional connectivity with 120 new destinations, aiming to transport 4 crore passengers in 10 years. The initiative includes developing greenfield airports in Bihar and expanding other airports to meet rising air traffic demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The government has unveiled a revamped UDAN scheme in a bid to boost regional connectivity by linking 120 new destinations, set to ferry 4 crore passengers over the next decade.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, revealed plans for greenfield airports in Bihar.
The existing UDAN initiative has already connected 88 airports and made 619 routes operational, substantially benefiting 1.5 crore middle-class travelers. The upgraded scheme will further aid helipad and smaller airport developments, specifically targeting hilly and northeastern districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Owaisi Optimistic about AIMIM's Prospects in Bihar Elections
Rapid Arrest: 200 Grams of Heroin Seized at Uttar Pradesh-Bihar Border
Empowering Bihar: Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana's New Beneficiaries
Bihar Police Officers Booked Over Case Files Controversy
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Nationwide Caste Census in Opposition to Bihar's Survey