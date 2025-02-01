Union Budget: A 'Dream Budget' for a Middle-Class Renaissance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has lauded the Union Budget as a momentous occasion for the middle class, describing it as a 'dream budget' that will stimulate economic growth and inclusivity

Following the Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the fiscal year 2025-26, Fadnavis highlighted key provisions such as raising the income tax exemption threshold from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. He underscored this as a seminal advancement in India's economic narrative.

Fadnavis also emphasized advantages for the salaried and middle-class populations, noting benefits to MSMEs and infrastructure stemming from the increased disposable income. Other initiatives, including enhanced credit for MSMEs, the new agricultural mission, and full FDI investment in insurance, promise further economic stimulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)