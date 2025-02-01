Kejriwal Criticizes Union Budget 2025-26 Over Billionaire Loan Waivers

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has voiced his discontent with the Union Budget 2025-26, criticizing the continuation of loan waivers for billionaires. Kejriwal proposed reallocating these funds to support the middle class and farmers, a suggestion he claims was overlooked by the government.

Expressing his views on social media platform X, Kejriwal highlighted the substantial use of public funds in granting financial reprieves to the wealthy, expressing dissatisfaction with the budget's allocations.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing reforms aimed at raising foreign direct investment in the insurance sector and simplifying tax laws. She also offered tax relief to the middle class by exempting income up to Rs 12 lakh from taxation.

