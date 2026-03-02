Left Menu

Assam's Ginger Takes Global Stage: A 'Historic Leap' for Farmers

The first consignment of Assam's GI-tagged ginger was exported to London, marking a milestone for local farmers. The initiative, supported by APEDA and the state agricultural department, underscores Assam's growing international agri-market presence and promises increased income for the region's farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:51 IST
Assam's Ginger Takes Global Stage: A 'Historic Leap' for Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's prestigious GI-tagged ginger from the Karbi Anglong district has officially reached London, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the state's agricultural department. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora flagged off the landmark shipment, characterizing it as a 'historic leap' for Assam's agricultural sector.

In a bid to boost farmers' incomes and global market linkages, the export of the 1.2 metric tonnes of ginger symbolizes a major milestone for the state's agricultural pride. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiatives have been pivotal in expanding Assam's international agri-market footprint, according to Bora.

APEDA's General Manager, Vineeta Sudhanshu, highlighted that interest in Assamese ginger surged after an international buyer-seller meet in January. With global appreciation and enthusiasm, Assam's farmers are set to reap the benefits of this new market reach. The Chief Minister's Office also celebrated the achievement, emphasizing the significant global recognition the export signifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

 Russia
2
Etihad Airways Resumes Select Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Etihad Airways Resumes Select Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

 Global
3
Vantara: One Year of Transformative Wildlife Conservation and Rescue

Vantara: One Year of Transformative Wildlife Conservation and Rescue

 India
4
Delhi's Compassionate Hiring Boosts Sanitation Workforce

Delhi's Compassionate Hiring Boosts Sanitation Workforce

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026