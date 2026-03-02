Assam's Ginger Takes Global Stage: A 'Historic Leap' for Farmers

Assam's prestigious GI-tagged ginger from the Karbi Anglong district has officially reached London, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the state's agricultural department. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora flagged off the landmark shipment, characterizing it as a 'historic leap' for Assam's agricultural sector.

In a bid to boost farmers' incomes and global market linkages, the export of the 1.2 metric tonnes of ginger symbolizes a major milestone for the state's agricultural pride. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiatives have been pivotal in expanding Assam's international agri-market footprint, according to Bora.

APEDA's General Manager, Vineeta Sudhanshu, highlighted that interest in Assamese ginger surged after an international buyer-seller meet in January. With global appreciation and enthusiasm, Assam's farmers are set to reap the benefits of this new market reach. The Chief Minister's Office also celebrated the achievement, emphasizing the significant global recognition the export signifies.

