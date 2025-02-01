Assam's New Urea Plant: A Game Changer for Northeast India
The announcement of a new 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Assam has been hailed as a game changer for the Northeast by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The plant addresses a long-standing demand and promises self-sufficiency in fertilizer availability, better utility of natural gas resources, and economic benefits for the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday celebrated the inclusion of a new urea plant in the Union Budget 2025-26, terming it a 'game changer' for the Northeast.
The plant, set to be established in Namrup, aligns with a longstanding demand from the state's residents, aiming to enhance regional self-sufficiency in fertilizer availability and improve the utilization of natural gas resources.
This development follows the reopening of three dormant urea plants and marks a significant step for Eastern India's industrial growth. The budget also includes tax relief measures for the middle class, highlighting the government's focus on economic growth and social welfare.
