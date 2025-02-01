Assam's New Urea Plant: A Game Changer for Northeast India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday celebrated the inclusion of a new urea plant in the Union Budget 2025-26, terming it a 'game changer' for the Northeast.

The plant, set to be established in Namrup, aligns with a longstanding demand from the state's residents, aiming to enhance regional self-sufficiency in fertilizer availability and improve the utilization of natural gas resources.

This development follows the reopening of three dormant urea plants and marks a significant step for Eastern India's industrial growth. The budget also includes tax relief measures for the middle class, highlighting the government's focus on economic growth and social welfare.

