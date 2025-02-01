Left Menu

Assam's New Urea Plant: A Game Changer for Northeast India

The announcement of a new 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Assam has been hailed as a game changer for the Northeast by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The plant addresses a long-standing demand and promises self-sufficiency in fertilizer availability, better utility of natural gas resources, and economic benefits for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:32 IST
Assam's New Urea Plant: A Game Changer for Northeast India
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday celebrated the inclusion of a new urea plant in the Union Budget 2025-26, terming it a 'game changer' for the Northeast.

The plant, set to be established in Namrup, aligns with a longstanding demand from the state's residents, aiming to enhance regional self-sufficiency in fertilizer availability and improve the utilization of natural gas resources.

This development follows the reopening of three dormant urea plants and marks a significant step for Eastern India's industrial growth. The budget also includes tax relief measures for the middle class, highlighting the government's focus on economic growth and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025