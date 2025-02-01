Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: Driving Growth in India's Auto Sector Through Tax Reforms and Green Initiatives

The Union Budget 2025 emphasizes agriculture and tax reforms, expected to boost demand in the automobile sector. The budget's focus on clean energy and manufacturing initiatives, alongside tax reliefs, supports rural prosperity, green mobility, and infrastructure modernization, fostering a positive growth environment in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:14 IST
Union Budget 2025: Driving Growth in India's Auto Sector Through Tax Reforms and Green Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, industry leaders lauded the Union Budget 2025 for its focus on agriculture and tax reliefs, predicting a boost in the automobile sector. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) highlighted the government's commitment to sustained economic growth.

Shailesh Chandra, SIAM President, pointed out that the budget's emphasis on rural prosperity and tax reforms would positively impact the auto industry. The National Manufacturing Mission, supporting clean tech for powertrains, was seen as a significant advantage.

Additionally, waivers on customs duties for critical minerals and EV components were welcomed, with experts emphasizing the budget's role in enhancing India's EV ecosystem and global competitiveness. Key industry figures applauded the government for bolstering domestic manufacturing and green energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025