Left Menu

Tragedy in Haryana: Cruiser Plunges into Bhakra Canal

A tragic accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district left nine dead and three missing after a vehicle fell into the Bhakra canal due to dense fog. Rescue operations involve multiple forces. The victims were returning from a wedding when the driver lost control. Efforts continue to locate the missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:28 IST
Tragedy in Haryana: Cruiser Plunges into Bhakra Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching accident claimed nine lives, including five women, in Haryana's Fatehabad district when a Force Motors Cruiser carrying 14 passengers plunged into the Bhakra canal. The mishap also left three people missing.

Police report that the accident occurred in Sardarewala village, Ratia, late Friday night amidst heavy fog. The group, from Mehmara village, was returning from Punjab's Fazilka district after attending a wedding.

The driver's loss of control during low visibility is suspected to have led to this accident. Rescue operations concentrated on retrieving the missing passengers, with water levels in the canal reduced to aid divers. Nine bodies have been recovered so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025