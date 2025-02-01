Tragedy in Haryana: Cruiser Plunges into Bhakra Canal

A heart-wrenching accident claimed nine lives, including five women, in Haryana's Fatehabad district when a Force Motors Cruiser carrying 14 passengers plunged into the Bhakra canal. The mishap also left three people missing.

Police report that the accident occurred in Sardarewala village, Ratia, late Friday night amidst heavy fog. The group, from Mehmara village, was returning from Punjab's Fazilka district after attending a wedding.

The driver's loss of control during low visibility is suspected to have led to this accident. Rescue operations concentrated on retrieving the missing passengers, with water levels in the canal reduced to aid divers. Nine bodies have been recovered so far.

