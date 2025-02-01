Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Visit: Forging Economic Ties

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returned to India after a four-day visit to Japan, where he sought investment opportunities for the state.

During the trip, Yadav promoted Madhya Pradesh as a key investment destination in meetings with leading Japanese industrialists and organizations, including Keidanren and JETRO.

The visit, a precursor to the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, focused on reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's economic potential and enhancing Indo-Japanese ties through cultural and diplomatic engagements.

