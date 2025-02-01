Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Visit: Forging Economic Ties

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's four-day visit to Japan successfully promoted economic collaboration, aiming to enhance investments in the state. His engagements with Japanese industrial leaders highlighted Madhya Pradesh's potential across multiple sectors, strengthening Indo-Japanese relations ahead of the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Visit: Forging Economic Ties
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returned to India after a four-day visit to Japan, where he sought investment opportunities for the state.

During the trip, Yadav promoted Madhya Pradesh as a key investment destination in meetings with leading Japanese industrialists and organizations, including Keidanren and JETRO.

The visit, a precursor to the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, focused on reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's economic potential and enhancing Indo-Japanese ties through cultural and diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025