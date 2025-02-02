Left Menu

French Prime Minister Calls for Aggressive ECB Rate Cuts

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou urged the European Central Bank to cut interest rates more aggressively to drive economic growth, warning of competition from China and America. He highlighted the need for lower borrowing costs as inflation stabilizes, stressing that Europe needs to compete on equal terms worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-02-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 04:14 IST
French Prime Minister Calls for Aggressive ECB Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has called on the European Central Bank to expedite interest rate cuts to foster economic growth in Europe, especially as inflation normalizes. He emphasized that timely action is vital for Europe to remain competitive against global economic powers such as China and the United States.

Bayrou's remarks, made in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche, come in the wake of the ECB reducing interest rates by 25 basis points—the fifth such cut since June. However, he noted that the current rates, despite recent reductions, remain higher than prior to the inflation surge triggered by the conflict in Ukraine and soaring energy prices.

The French economy has shown signs of contraction, with unemployment on the rise and inflation now below the ECB's target. Some economists question whether the ECB is acting swiftly enough, as growth remains restrained across the Eurozone. Bayrou confirmed plans to employ constitutional powers to enforce the French budget, addressing governmental inertia from the previous administration's collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025