Left Menu

Temporary Outage of Key U.S. Pilot Messaging System Sparks Concern

A temporary outage of the U.S. NOTAM system could lead to flight delays, as stated by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. While there is currently no impact on the National Airspace System due to a backup, the FAA has set up a communication hotline and will provide regular updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 10:21 IST
Temporary Outage of Key U.S. Pilot Messaging System Sparks Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A temporary outage of a crucial U.S. pilot messaging system, known as the Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) system, has raised concerns over potential flight delays. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed the issue late on Saturday, revealing efforts to restore the system.

Despite the outage, there is no impact on the National Airspace System at present, thanks to a backup system in place, Duffy stated. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated a dedicated hotline to keep aviation stakeholders informed and plans to release status updates every 30 minutes.

This incident brings to memory the January 2023 NOTAM system outage, which resulted in the first nationwide U.S. groundstop since 2001, affecting over 11,000 flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025