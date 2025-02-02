Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault

Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 40 out of 55 drones in Russia's latest overnight attack. The Ukrainian air force reported that 13 additional drones were disrupted and prevented from reaching their targets due to electronic jamming, highlighting the ongoing aerial conflict.

Updated: 02-02-2025 12:53 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive effort, Ukrainian air forces intercepted 40 of 55 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to an official statement from Kyiv's air force on Sunday.

The statement further clarified that an additional 13 drones were electronically jammed, preventing them from reaching their intended destinations. These drones are often utilized in aerial attacks, where their disruption can significantly hinder hostile operations.

This interception points to the ongoing and complex nature of aerial confrontations, underscoring the importance of electronic warfare capabilities in modern-day conflicts.

