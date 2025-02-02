Unyielding Inflation: India's Battle Against Extreme Weather

India faces a persistent challenge with its food inflation rate, unaffected by global declining trends, as revealed in the latest Economic Survey.

Unseasonal weather has notably impacted onion and tomato yields, leading to inflation pressure in horticultural commodities. The report highlights that between 2022 and 2024, heatwaves were observed on 18 percent of days, exacerbating agricultural issues.

In response, the government is prioritizing climate-resilient agricultural practices and boosting pulse production, aiming for self-sufficiency in key varieties like tur, urad, and masoor.

