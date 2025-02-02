Unyielding Inflation: India's Battle Against Extreme Weather
India's food inflation remains firm, diverging from global trends due to frequent extreme weather events affecting crop production. Reports highlight increased crop damage in major horticulture-producing states. The government emphasizes long-term measures, including climate-resilient crops, better data systems, and a mission to boost pulse production for stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
India faces a persistent challenge with its food inflation rate, unaffected by global declining trends, as revealed in the latest Economic Survey.
Unseasonal weather has notably impacted onion and tomato yields, leading to inflation pressure in horticultural commodities. The report highlights that between 2022 and 2024, heatwaves were observed on 18 percent of days, exacerbating agricultural issues.
In response, the government is prioritizing climate-resilient agricultural practices and boosting pulse production, aiming for self-sufficiency in key varieties like tur, urad, and masoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN regrets US exit from global cooperation on health, climate change agreement
Odisha Partners with Institutions to Tackle Climate Change and Boost Resilience
Riding the Tiger of Climate Change: India's Sustainable Growth Challenge
Bhumi Pednekar: Championing Climate Change and Indian Culture Through Cinema
Russia's Vanishing Winters: Climate Changes and Cultural Impacts