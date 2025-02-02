Gaza Vehicle Strike Leaves Casualties
An Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Gaza Strip injured at least four Palestinians. Medics initially reported a young boy was killed but later revived him. The incident occurred on the coastal road near the Nuseirat camp.
An Israeli military strike targeted a vehicle along the coastal road west of the Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip, resulting in injuries to at least four Palestinians, according to medical sources.
Initially, medics reported the death of a young boy in the attack but later stated that he was successfully resuscitated.
The incident marks another escalation in the tension within the region, affecting civilian lives and prompting urgent medical responses.
