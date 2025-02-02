Left Menu

Gaza Vehicle Strike Leaves Casualties

An Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Gaza Strip injured at least four Palestinians. Medics initially reported a young boy was killed but later revived him. The incident occurred on the coastal road near the Nuseirat camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:45 IST
Gaza Vehicle Strike Leaves Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli military strike targeted a vehicle along the coastal road west of the Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip, resulting in injuries to at least four Palestinians, according to medical sources.

Initially, medics reported the death of a young boy in the attack but later stated that he was successfully resuscitated.

The incident marks another escalation in the tension within the region, affecting civilian lives and prompting urgent medical responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025