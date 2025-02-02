Tragedy in County Carlow: Two Indian Students Killed in Fatal Crash

A tragic road accident in County Carlow, Ireland, has claimed the lives of two Indian students, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav. Two other close friends remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

The fatal crash occurred early Friday morning when the car hit a tree. Irish police, known as Gardai, confirmed the deaths at the scene, while the Indian Embassy in Dublin issued an official condolence message on social media.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow's Garda station detailed the journey of the black Audi A6, which originated near Mount Leinster, passing through Fenagh before the tragic collision. A community fundraiser quickly raised significant funds for funeral costs, highlighting the tight-knit Indian community in Carlow.

