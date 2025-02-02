Tragedy in County Carlow: Two Indian Students Killed in Fatal Crash
Two Indian students in their 20s died, and two others were injured in a car accident in County Carlow, Ireland. The black Audi A6 they were in hit a tree. The Indian Embassy in Dublin expressed condolences, and a fundraiser has raised over EURO 25,000 for funeral expenses.
A tragic road accident in County Carlow, Ireland, has claimed the lives of two Indian students, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav. Two other close friends remain hospitalized with serious injuries.
The fatal crash occurred early Friday morning when the car hit a tree. Irish police, known as Gardai, confirmed the deaths at the scene, while the Indian Embassy in Dublin issued an official condolence message on social media.
Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow's Garda station detailed the journey of the black Audi A6, which originated near Mount Leinster, passing through Fenagh before the tragic collision. A community fundraiser quickly raised significant funds for funeral costs, highlighting the tight-knit Indian community in Carlow.
