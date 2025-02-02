Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives on Varanasi-Shaktinagar Highway

Six individuals died and three were injured after a severe collision between an SUV and a truck in Ranitali village, as reported by local authorities.

The tragic incident happened around 7:30 pm on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar Highway when a truck crossed a divider and collided with a Hyundai Creta traveling from Chhattisgarh to Robertsganj.

Police have identified some of the victims as Sanaullah Khalifa and Ravi Mishra. The injured were transported to a local hospital, and an investigation into the deviation of the truck is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)