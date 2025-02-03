Left Menu

Malabar Group Empowers Telangana's Future: Scholarships for 3,900 Plus Girl Students

Malabar Group has announced a Rs. 16 crore scholarship program for the 2024-2025 academic year, focusing on girls' education in India. In Telangana alone, Rs. 3.14 crore will assist over 3,900 students across 116 colleges. The initiative aligns with the group's CSR efforts to promote empowerment through education.

Updated: 03-02-2025 17:42 IST
Malabar Group Announces Scholarships for Over 3,900 Girl Students, Reinforces its Vision for Women Empowerment. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards educational empowerment, the Malabar Group, a prominent Indian business consortium, has launched educational scholarships for girl students in Telangana for the 2024-2025 academic year. The announcement, made at an event in Hyderabad, forms a major part of their CSR initiatives, focusing on girls' education across the state.

The scholarship program is set to allocate Rs. 3.14 crore to benefit more than 3,900 girls in Telangana, part of a larger Rs. 16 crore commitment for India. Attended by figures such as D Anasuya Seethakka Garu, Telangana Minister for Women & Child Welfare, the event was a landmark moment for Malabar's efforts to remove educational barriers for young girls.

Malabar Group's dedication to social welfare, channelled through the Malabar Charitable Trust, impacts numerous areas beyond education, including hunger relief and healthcare. With a robust framework in place, the group aims to enhance sustainable development and empower marginalized communities, signalling their continued expansion in both business and philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

