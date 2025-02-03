Castrol India's Strategic Growth Amid Volatile Geo-Political Climate
Castrol India Ltd reported a 12% increase in profit after tax for the December quarter, reaching Rs 271 crore. The company also saw a 7% rise in revenue. Castrol's strategy includes cost optimization and market expansion, especially in rural India. Key initiatives involve product innovation and relaunch of their ACTIV brand.
Castrol India Ltd announced a profit after tax (PAT) increase of 12% for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 271 crore, compared to Rs 242 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
The company's revenue from operations also rose by 7%, reaching Rs 1,354 crore for the period. The growth is attributed to a balanced approach focused on cost optimization, operational efficiency, and strategic pricing.
Managing Director Kedar Lele highlighted significant progress made in the past year and plans for further expansion, especially in rural India. The company aims to introduce product innovations and relaunch their ACTIV brand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
