Thomas Cook India Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd reported a significant decline of 47.7% in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, with profits falling to Rs 47.3 crore from Rs 90.53 crore last year. Despite increased expenses and geopolitical tensions affecting operations, the company maintained its margins through cost management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd reported a challenging quarter with a 47.7% drop in consolidated net profit, down to Rs 47.3 crore for the December quarter. This decline comes despite the company's strategic cost management efforts.

The travel company, which had achieved a net profit of Rs 90.53 crore in the same period last fiscal year, revealed a rise in its consolidated income from operations, amounting to Rs 2,061.01 crore, compared to Rs 1,893.13 crore previously.

Total expenses for the quarter increased significantly to Rs 2,008.12 crore from Rs 1,834.02 crore the previous year. Despite geopolitical tensions, Thomas Cook managed to maintain margins, aided by strong performances in B2C holidays and financial services, which saw income boosts of 11% and 16%, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

