Thomas Cook India Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd reported a challenging quarter with a 47.7% drop in consolidated net profit, down to Rs 47.3 crore for the December quarter. This decline comes despite the company's strategic cost management efforts.

The travel company, which had achieved a net profit of Rs 90.53 crore in the same period last fiscal year, revealed a rise in its consolidated income from operations, amounting to Rs 2,061.01 crore, compared to Rs 1,893.13 crore previously.

Total expenses for the quarter increased significantly to Rs 2,008.12 crore from Rs 1,834.02 crore the previous year. Despite geopolitical tensions, Thomas Cook managed to maintain margins, aided by strong performances in B2C holidays and financial services, which saw income boosts of 11% and 16%, respectively.

