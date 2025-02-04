Eastern Congo Rebel Alliance Declares Ceasefire

The Eastern Congo rebel alliance, which includes the M23 faction, has declared a ceasefire starting February 4, citing humanitarian reasons, according to a statement released by the group known as the Congo River Alliance.

This announcement follows their recent acquisition of Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo. However, the alliance insists they have no intention of advancing on Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu.

The ceasefire decision marks a significant development in the region's tense military landscape, potentially offering relief to communities affected by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)