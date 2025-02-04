Eastern Congo Rebel Alliance Declares Ceasefire
The Eastern Congo rebel alliance, including the M23, has announced a ceasefire beginning February 4 for humanitarian reasons. The Congo River Alliance stated it does not intend to capture Bukavu after taking control of Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, last week.
The Eastern Congo rebel alliance, which includes the M23 faction, has declared a ceasefire starting February 4, citing humanitarian reasons, according to a statement released by the group known as the Congo River Alliance.
This announcement follows their recent acquisition of Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo. However, the alliance insists they have no intention of advancing on Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu.
The ceasefire decision marks a significant development in the region's tense military landscape, potentially offering relief to communities affected by the conflict.
