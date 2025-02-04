Tariff Tensions: Markets Brace for Economic Volatility

Financial markets are reeling from U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on major trading partners, sparking fears of a global economic slowdown and rekindled inflation. This action has forced markets to reconsider their optimism about avoiding trade conflicts.

Trump declared tariffs of 25% on Mexican imports, most goods from Canada, and 10% on Chinese goods, causing a swift reaction from markets that had underestimated his resolve. Despite a temporary reprieve on Mexico tariffs, traders expect continued volatility due to uncertainty surrounding future policy moves.

Major currencies like the Canadian dollar and Mexico's peso saw significant swings, while the stock markets experienced mixed reactions. Analysts warn of potential recession risks for Canada and Mexico, while traders adjust their expectations for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

