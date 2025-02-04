South Korea's Overhaul: Rebuilding Aviation Safety from Ground Up

South Korea is taking decisive action to restore trust in its aviation safety system following two major incidents. The transport ministry has embarked on a comprehensive overhaul, forming a new committee to address the issues plaguing air travel in the country.

In response to the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil, the government has prioritized aviation safety. A Jeju Air crash at Muan airport on December 29 claimed nearly all lives aboard, with investigators finding bird remains in the engines.

The 10-week committee will incorporate insights from private sector experts, who will assess factors like maintenance, aircraft utilization rates at budget airlines, and airport infrastructure. Authorities have committed to amending navigation support structures at several airports.

